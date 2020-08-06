To The Dana Family,

Please accept my condolences on the passing of Mrs. Dodd.

Her kindness, caring and gracious presence was welcoming and palpable. She touched many lives with her joy. She always took the time to see how you were. She was always smiling!

She had a love for all of life and humanity. She will be fondly remembered.

Respectfully,

Michael Zerner

Acquaintance