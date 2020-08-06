Patricia Dana Dodd, a community volunteer and philanthropist who forged deep Toledo-area ties, died July 30 at the Forum at Knightsbridge, Columbus. She was 93.
Most recently of Dublin, Ohio, Mrs. Dodd entered the facility in March for care after surgery to repair a broken leg. She developed coronavirus in late June, her daughter Amy Dana said.
Her children and grandchildren visited outside her window and joined her in a daily video call. Extended family across generations were with her via a 20-hour video call before her death.
"The marathon vigil was a testament to the number of lives she touched and how deeply she was loved," daughter Amy said.
She was formerly married to the late David Dana, who had been a Dana Corp. executive. She and Edwin Dodd, the Owens-Illinois chairman emeritus, married Dec. 22, 1990. He died Jan. 2, 2001.
Mrs. Dodd through the years lived in South Toledo, Perrysburg, and Perrysburg Township. She was a longtime supporter and trustee of the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Toledo.
"My mother understood fully well what it was like to have challenges as a young person growing up. She was born into humble circumstances and wasn't given much in life," daughter Stephanie Stranahan said. "She shared so many of the values the Boys' and Girls' Clubs stand for."
She oversaw such galas as the Sapphire Ball in support of the Toledo Opera. She also was devoted to churches where she was a parishioner: St. Timothy's Episcopal in Perrysburg and, before that, St. Andrew's Episcopal in Toledo.
"She had a deep Christian faith. One of her foundational beliefs was it was important to help," daughter Amy said.
Daughter Stephanie said: "She never set out to be any kind of a society woman. She ended up that way. Anyone who knew her used the words kind and gracious, how gracious she was to everyone."
She was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Springville, Ala., to Alma Irene and John Paul Bodiford. Her father joined the Marines in 1940, and the family moved to Jacksonville, Fla. There she met Bill Mesing, a merchant marine, and they married.
The couple had two sons and, after the marriage ended, she reared them and her sister Dorothy in Mr. Mesing's hometown of Fort Wayne, Ind.
She became a fashion model for a local department store and appeared in print and television advertising. She and Mr. Dana met - he was on assignment in Fort Wayne for the company - and married in 1956, settling in Toledo. For several years in the 1960s, the family relocated to Mexico City when Mr. Dana's work took him there.
She embodied "the idea of being a woman from her era," daughter Stephanie said. "She was an incredibly warm and gracious hostess and friend and mother. She had a real sense of style.
"She was an old-fashioned person and always supported what my father and Ed Dodd were doing. She felt that was her role and did it perfectly and beautifully," she said. "Everyone knew how devoted she was to her children. She became involved in their school and extracurricular lives, and she made so many friendships that the Toledo area became her permanent home."
Her son Randall Dana died Aug. 5, 2003. She remained close to his wife, Nancy Dana.
Surviving are her son, Charles Dana; daughters Deborah Horvath, Stephanie Stranahan, and Amy Dana; stepdaughter, Marjorie Lee Wannamaker; sisters, Betty Minor, Jean Moody, and Dorothy Ridley; brother, John Bodiford; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. The Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Columbus, is handling arrangements.
The family suggests tributes to the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Toledo.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.