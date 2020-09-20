1/1
Patricia Dean Hamer Taylor
1944 - 2020
Patricia Dean Hamer Taylor transitioned from this life in the comfort of her own home in Toledo, OH on Saturday September 12, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family members and close loved ones. Patricia was an only child born January 7, 1944 in Toledo, OH.

She attended Oakdale School, and Waite High School class of 1962. Patricia dedicated her life to Christ at an early age at Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she remained a member for many years.

Patricia lived a purposeful life serving and caring for others, especially the children in her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Sharon Taylor Graves; grandchildren, Myesha Johnson, Darryle Johnson Jr., Skyla Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Drake Bunn II, Darryle Johnson III, Aidric Banks, Ember Johnson, and Monroe Banks.

Services were held at Dale-Riggs Funeral Chapel on September 19, 2020 in Toledo, OH.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person as we consider family. We will love you and miss you always. May the Lord comfort the family with peace that passes all understanding. God Bless you my beautiful litl sis and family. We love you Are prayers are with you always Another Angel!!! Love Melody Chiles and family❤❤❤
Melody Chiles
September 18, 2020
terri barnhill
Friend
