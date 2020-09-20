Patricia Dean Hamer Taylor1/7/1944 - 9/12/2020Patricia Dean Hamer Taylor transitioned from this life in the comfort of her own home in Toledo, OH on Saturday September 12, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family members and close loved ones. Patricia was an only child born January 7, 1944 in Toledo, OH.She attended Oakdale School, and Waite High School class of 1962. Patricia dedicated her life to Christ at an early age at Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she remained a member for many years.Patricia lived a purposeful life serving and caring for others, especially the children in her family.She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Sharon Taylor Graves; grandchildren, Myesha Johnson, Darryle Johnson Jr., Skyla Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Drake Bunn II, Darryle Johnson III, Aidric Banks, Ember Johnson, and Monroe Banks.Services were held at Dale-Riggs Funeral Chapel on September 19, 2020 in Toledo, OH.