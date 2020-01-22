Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Patricia Denise "Patty" Golden


1963 - 2020
Patricia Denise "Patty" Golden Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Denise Golden

Patricia "Patty" Denise Golden, 56, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 2, 1963 in Virginia to John and Nellie C. (Morton) Wheeler and she married Gary M. Golden on September 3, 1999 in Jamaica.

Patty graduated from Norwell high school in Bluffton, IN where she grew up. She later attended Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and earned her bachelor's degree. Patty was a human resource manager for Eaton Corporation in Fremont for several years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed scrapbooking and was an avid quilter. Patty was a proud advocate for children with autism and special needs. She was a Warrior Mom.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Gary M. Golden; daughter, Grace Olivia Golden; siblings, John Wheeler, Jr. and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street with funeral services at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, Bittersweet Farms or Sunshine Community. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
