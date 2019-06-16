|
Patricia E. Orange
Patricia E. Orange passed away April 29, 2019, age 87 in Sun City, AZ. She was born February 28, 1932 to Jay and Lucille Traut. Patricia is the last of the six siblings to pass away.
Pat was preceeded in death by her husband of 60 years James O. Orange. Pat passed away from a stroke after a long illness. She is survived by her children, Connie Brueshaber (Phil), Dianna Snyder (Tom), Sherrie Orange McCarty, James O. Orange Jr., and Lorinette Zygela (Frank). Pat is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren.
There will be no service, Pat donated her body to Science Care Center. If you would like to make a donation in Pat's name please make donation to Hosprise of Your choice. Pat will be sadly missed by her children, Grandchildren and great Grandchildren.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019