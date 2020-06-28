Patricia "Pat" EdingerPatricia "Pat" Edinger passed away on June 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Pat was born in Oakwood, Ohio on September 9, 1927 to the late Reuel and Mabel (Giltz) Niswander. On August 31, 1947, Pat married her high school sweetheart, Elwood Edinger who preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 1979.Pat attended Ohio Northern University and Toledo University and graduated with a degree in physical education. She taught at Anthony Wayne High School (Waterville) and remained home to care for her children before going back to work at the Sylvania Branch of Toledo Lucas County Public Library. She retired after 28 years of service.Pat is survived by children, Christy Gipson, Natalie (Dwight) Brautigam, Matthew (Kathy) Edinger, and Abby (Duane) Craddock; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a sister, Sandra (Pete) Wright. Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Niswander.Due to current circumstances, a private service was held on Saturday, June 27 at McCord Road Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 N. McCord Rd., Sylvania, OH 43560 or Library Legacy Foundation (memo: Sylvania), 325 Michigan St., Toledo, OH 43604.Professional Services provided by The Reeb funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at