|
|
Patricia Eggl
Patricia Ann Eggl, age 93 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday February 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 29, 1927 to George and Helen Brazzil. On April 21, 1951, Pat married John "Jack" Eggl. She was a lifelong resident of Toledo; graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1948.
Pat worked as an RN at the former Mercy Hospital for 27 years as a surgical nurse.
She enjoyed golfing at Heatherdowns and Brandy Wine Country Clubs, traveling, playing cards and especially socializing with her many friends from Gesu School, Central Catholic High School and Mercy Hospital.
Pat was a member of St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church where she volunteered with their nursing home group and funeral luncheon committee. She will be remembered most as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always there to lend a hand, bring a dish and for her Christmas cookies.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Perkins (Floyd), Virginia and Jane Brazzil, Mary Brancheau; and her brother, Richard Brazzil (Gen); and niece Judy Brancheau. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack of 68 years; son, Jim (Sheila) Eggl; daughters, Jane (Ron) Binter and Susan Eggl. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin, Caitlin, Stephen, Alex, Graham, Dylan, Charlie and 3 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd; from 2-6:00 p.m. where the Scripture Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Pat's name may take the form of a contribution to either Central Catholic High School or St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church.
The family would like the extend their gratitude to the staff at Ohio Living Hospice.
Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Unforgettable, That's what you are.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020