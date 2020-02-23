Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church

Patricia Eggl


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Eggl Obituary
Patricia Eggl

Patricia Ann Eggl, age 93 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday February 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 29, 1927 to George and Helen Brazzil. On April 21, 1951, Pat married John "Jack" Eggl. She was a lifelong resident of Toledo; graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1948.

Pat worked as an RN at the former Mercy Hospital for 27 years as a surgical nurse.

She enjoyed golfing at Heatherdowns and Brandy Wine Country Clubs, traveling, playing cards and especially socializing with her many friends from Gesu School, Central Catholic High School and Mercy Hospital.

Pat was a member of St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church where she volunteered with their nursing home group and funeral luncheon committee. She will be remembered most as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always there to lend a hand, bring a dish and for her Christmas cookies.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Perkins (Floyd), Virginia and Jane Brazzil, Mary Brancheau; and her brother, Richard Brazzil (Gen); and niece Judy Brancheau. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack of 68 years; son, Jim (Sheila) Eggl; daughters, Jane (Ron) Binter and Susan Eggl. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin, Caitlin, Stephen, Alex, Graham, Dylan, Charlie and 3 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd; from 2-6:00 p.m. where the Scripture Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Pat's name may take the form of a contribution to either Central Catholic High School or St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church.

The family would like the extend their gratitude to the staff at Ohio Living Hospice.

Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Unforgettable, That's what you are.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -