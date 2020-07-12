Patricia Eleanor Gajewski
Patricia Gajewski passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 93.
Patricia was bron June 7, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Charles and Eleanor Janowiecki. She grew up there graduating from Woodward High School and then continuing her studies at Bowling Green University for a year. In 1947, she married her childhood sweetheart Ralph Gajewski. They had four children and were married for 38 years before he passed. After the birth of her children, she returned to the University of Toledo an completed her BA in Education in 1961. She enjoyed the next 27 years teaching 5th grade at Jackman Elementary.
Patricia retired in 1988. After the passing of her mother in 1990, she relocated to Tucson, Arizona. She spent 17 years there near her two oldest daughters and 4 grandchildren. While living in Tucson, she met her partner, Ray Dussault. They were together for over 20 years. In 2007, Patricia and Ray moved to Seal Beach, California, close to her youngest daughter and her family. They enjoyed over 10 years in a retirement community, Leisure World, and enjoyed many happy times with family and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; mother, Eleanor; father, Charlie; brother, Chuck and grandson, Bradley. she is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Emery; sister-in-law, Terry Janowiecki; four children, Bruce Gajewski, Lorrie Klump, Peggy Dunmead, Mary Beth Sisk; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Patricia will be cremated and her ashes will be held until we can all safely gather together to celebrate her blessed life. Her interment will take place at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona at a future date when family gather.
Patricia was loved and will be deeply missed by her children, family and friends and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Foundation of America in her name would be appreciated. For more information go to: http://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/notices/patricia-gajewski
.