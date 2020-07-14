(News story) Patricia Eleanor Gajewski, who taught for more than a quarter-century at Jackman Elementary School in West Toledo, died July 4 at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Ariz. She was 93.
She suffered from dementia, daughter Lorrie Klump said.
Mrs. Gajewski retired in 1988 from Washington Local Schools after 27 years of teaching fifth grade at Jackman Elementary.
"She liked teaching, and she was a pretty social person. As a teacher, she was more of a nurturing type. I don't picture her being a strict teacher. Kids liked her," her daughter said.
"And she was pretty busy between her children and her job. The greatest thing she did for us was to make us really independent. We did a lot of things ourselves, growing up. She was often at school or at work," she said, adding that her mother was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed getting together with extended family every Sunday.
Mrs. Gajewski was born June 7, 1927, in Toledo to Eleanor and Charles Janowiecki.
A 1945 Woodward High School graduate, she studied at Bowling Green State University for a year until 1947, when she married Ralph Gajewski, a Toledo policeman. Having raised four children together, they had been married for 38 years when he died.
When her youngest child was about 5 years old, she went to the University of Toledo to complete her bachelor's degree in education, graduating in 1961. She then went to work at Jackman Elementary.
A year after her mother died in 1990, she moved to Tucson, Ariz., to be near her two oldest daughters.
In Tucson, she met Ray Dussault, her partner of at least 20 years. In 2007, they moved to Seal Beach, Calif., to be close to her youngest daughter, Mary Beth Sisk.
"She still loved to be around her grandchildren and help them make Halloween costumes and help them with their school work," Mrs. Sisk said.
In retirement, Mrs. Gajewski enjoyed dancing and going to parties.
She was a member of the former St. Agnes Catholic Church, Toledo.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and a grandson.
Surviving are her son, Bruce Gajewski; daughters, Lorrie Klump, Peggy Dunmead, and Mary Beth Sisk; sister, Mary Ann Emery; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, Ariz.
The family requests tributes to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
