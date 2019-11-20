Home

First Baptist Church
20831 Powell Rd
Dunnellon, FL 34431
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
20831 Powell Road
Dunnellon, FL
Patricia Ellen Garrett


1933 - 2019
Patricia Ellen Garrett Obituary
Patricia Ellen Garrett

Patricia Ellen Garrett, age 86, of Ocala, FLA, formerly of Toledo, died November 14, 2019 at Brookdale Canopy Oaks Retirement Home in Ocala, FL where she was a resident. Patricia was born August 8, 1933 in Weston, Ohio to the late James and Mildred Baker.

She is lovingly survived by her sons, Jeff (Vicki) Blake of Toledo, OH; Dan (Lisa) Blake of Dunnellon, FL; sister, Florence Crago of Colorado; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was also preceded in death by son, Matthew Blake; daughter, Jennifer Miller; sister, Joanne Coyle brother; Walter Baker, husbands Alan Blake, and Richard Garrett.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service on December 5th at 11am at First Baptist Church at 20831 Powell Road, Dunnellon, FLA 34431. All flowers and donations in care of First Baptist Church.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
