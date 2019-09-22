Home

Patricia Ellen Reed


1938 - 2019
Patricia Ellen Reed, age 80, of Maumee, OH, passed away September 18, 2019. She was born December 15, 1938 in Toledo to Richard and Dorothy (Hubbel) Schwarzkopf.

Pat graduated from Waite High School in 1956 and went straight to doing exactly what she loved most: raising a family. She liked walks in the park, and her favorite snack was potato chips of any kind. She was a wonderful provider, and her dining table was always filled with something she whipped up just because that's how she showed her love.

Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger T. Reed; sons, Timothy (Susan), Eric, Mark (Jennifer) and Steve (Ellen) Reed; brother, Richard (Mary) Schwarzkopf; grandchildren, Benjamin, Ryan, Michelle, Kelsi, Olivia Reed, Corinne, Robert and Audrey.

The family will have a private memorial honoring Pat's request.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
