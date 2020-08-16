1/1
Patricia F. Rygalski
1931 - 2020
Patricia F. Rygalski

Patricia F. Rygalski, age 89, of Holland, OH, passed away August 9, 2020, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home. She was born July 14, 1931, in Toledo to Harry and Mary (Szczublewski) Bocian. Patricia was employed with Miss Lucille's Catering for many years. She loved to bake and was known for her Polish Coffee Cakes. Patricia also enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards and bingo and her visits to the casino. She had a unique ability to speak with anyone. The most important part of Patricia's life was her family and was affectionately known as "The Mama."

In addition to her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, James Rygalski; brother, Jerome Bocian and sister, Dorothy Dramczyk. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Scott) Miller, Raymond (Melinda) Rygalski and Lisa (Paul) Pawliski; grandchildren, Jason, Andy (Jennifer), Kayleigh (AJ), Kristen (Dustin), Kasha, Harrison (Taylor), Carley and Louis.

The family will receive guests, Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in Patricia's memory.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
