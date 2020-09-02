1/1
Patricia "Pat Caseman" Foote
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat Caseman" Foote

06/10/1937 - 08/30/2020

Patricia "Pat Caseman" Foote of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1937, to Stephen and Marcella Caseman.

Pat married the love of her life, Dale Foote, on November 19, 1955. They spent 51 beautiful years together before Dale preceded her in death.

She was well known for her homemade meals. Pat loved Hallmark movies and making Hallmark type cards. Camping in her motor home with "Dad" was her passion. Along with her family, her other greatest joy was her fur kids, Bennie and Chewy.

Pat is survived by her family, Kimberly (Thomas) Thieman, Terri (George) Borton, Mark (Diane) Foote, Laurie (Ronald) Hutchinson. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Darlene (William) Bellner.

A special thank you to her hospice friends, Angie and Keesha.

Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3-8 P.M. with a scripture service at 7 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved