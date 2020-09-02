Patricia "Pat Caseman" Foote
06/10/1937 - 08/30/2020
Patricia "Pat Caseman" Foote of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1937, to Stephen and Marcella Caseman.
Pat married the love of her life, Dale Foote, on November 19, 1955. They spent 51 beautiful years together before Dale preceded her in death.
She was well known for her homemade meals. Pat loved Hallmark movies and making Hallmark type cards. Camping in her motor home with "Dad" was her passion. Along with her family, her other greatest joy was her fur kids, Bennie and Chewy.
Pat is survived by her family, Kimberly (Thomas) Thieman, Terri (George) Borton, Mark (Diane) Foote, Laurie (Ronald) Hutchinson. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Darlene (William) Bellner.
A special thank you to her hospice friends, Angie and Keesha.
Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3-8 P.M. with a scripture service at 7 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com