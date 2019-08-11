Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Patricia Frances Shaud


1933 - 2019
Patricia Frances Shaud Obituary
Patricia Frances Shaud

Patricia Frances Shaud, age 86 of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 31, 1933 to William J. and Jennie M. (Aho) Kennedy in Toledo. Pat was a talented seamstress, cake decorator and gardener - she was a jack of all trades! She retired from The Pharm after 25 years of service as a union steward. Most importantly her family was her everything and when she could, she loved to travel.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Dorothy) Smith, Patricia Smith and Cynthia Stark; grandchildren, Jeremy, Heather (Todd), Tim, Tiffany, Josh, Kyle and Kristina; great-grandchildren, Patricia, Tim Jr., Braden and Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald N. Shaud.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her funeral services starting at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment to follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the ProMedica Goerlich Center or to the Cherry Street Mission.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
