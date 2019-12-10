Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Patricia H. (Schick) Kovacs


1927 - 2019
Patricia H. Kovacs (Schick)

Patricia H. (Schick) Kovacs, 92, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in Rossford, Ohio on February 23, 1927 to Clyde and Mary Ann (LaVrar) Weaver. Over the years, Pat worked for F. W. Woolworth and Earl Cousino's Steakhouse. Pat was an avid poker player and enjoyed trips to Greektown Casino. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Pat is survived by her children Donald (Norma) Schick and Douglas (Carole) Schick; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Schick Jr. and Joseph Kovacs; daughter, Beverly Schick; grandson, Keith Schick; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment: Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Genacross Lutheran Home and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
