Patricia H. Kranz



Patricia Helen (Zeller) Kranz, 96 recently of Mayberry Village, passed peacefully from this life on April 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 17, 1923 to Paul and Marie (Beiser) Zeller. She attended Central Catholic High School for two years and graduated from DeVilbiss. She married Donald Kranz on April 24, 1946 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2013. Patricia was a member of St. Catherine of Sienne Catholic Church for over 50 years moving to Sylvania and St. Joseph Parish in Sylvania. She loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the glue that held our family close. She was the strong, calming presence in all our lives. We remember lovingly her kind nature, smiling eyes, and sunny disposition.



She is survived by her loving children, Donna Haar, Gary (Sally) Kranz, and Mary Pat Kranz; grandchildren, David Haar, Angela Safford, Brittany (Ryan) Gillen, Jason (Laura Leu) Haar, and Heather Kranz; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Haar, Gavin Leu, Sarah and Wendy Gillen; brother, Jack (Janie) Zeller; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Margaret (Midge) Kranz; brother-in-law, Paul Kranz. She was proceeded in death by her granddaughter Christine, sister Joanne and brother Bob.



Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Sylvania, Ohio, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2224 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio or the of Northwest Ohio. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019