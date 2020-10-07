Patricia H. SchmidbauerPatricia H. "Pat" Schmidbauer, age 89, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1931 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Helen (Maynard) Knapp. Pat worked at Ohio Citizen's Bank for over 6 years prior to starting a family with her beloved husband Joe Schmidbauer and becoming a full-time mom and homemaker. A longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and chaired the church's Funeral Luncheon Program. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends and being the family caregiver. She also enjoyed gardening and listening to music.Pat is survived by her daughters, Mary (Victoria) Schmidbauer and Carolyn (Tom) Jaksetic; sons, Joseph R. (Robin) Schmidbauer Jr., Lawrence (Alison) Schmidbauer, and Steven (Marty) Schmidbauer; grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Katie, Emily, Michael, Laura Jane, their spouses, and Phillis and Shyanne; 8 great grandchildren; and brothers, Maynard "Sonny" (Jean), Gary (Sandy), and Jerry (Charlene) Knapp. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; daughter, Susan; a great granddaughter; and sister, Sallie Manon.Visitation will be Friday, October 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary led by members of the Regina Coeli Altar Rosary Society at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering for visitation and services. Memorial donations may be given to the Regina Coeli Church Funeral Luncheon Program or the Anne Grady Center. The Mass will be livestreamed, and condolences can be shared with the family at