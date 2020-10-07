1/1
Patricia H. Schmidbauer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia H. Schmidbauer

Patricia H. "Pat" Schmidbauer, age 89, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1931 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Helen (Maynard) Knapp. Pat worked at Ohio Citizen's Bank for over 6 years prior to starting a family with her beloved husband Joe Schmidbauer and becoming a full-time mom and homemaker. A longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and chaired the church's Funeral Luncheon Program. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends and being the family caregiver. She also enjoyed gardening and listening to music.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Mary (Victoria) Schmidbauer and Carolyn (Tom) Jaksetic; sons, Joseph R. (Robin) Schmidbauer Jr., Lawrence (Alison) Schmidbauer, and Steven (Marty) Schmidbauer; grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Katie, Emily, Michael, Laura Jane, their spouses, and Phillis and Shyanne; 8 great grandchildren; and brothers, Maynard "Sonny" (Jean), Gary (Sandy), and Jerry (Charlene) Knapp. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; daughter, Susan; a great granddaughter; and sister, Sallie Manon.

Visitation will be Friday, October 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary led by members of the Regina Coeli Altar Rosary Society at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering for visitation and services. Memorial donations may be given to the Regina Coeli Church Funeral Luncheon Program or the Anne Grady Center. The Mass will be livestreamed, and condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kyle Fellers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved