|
|
Patricia "Pat" Haas
Patricia "Pat" Haas, 71 years of age, passed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hospice of Lenawee. Pat was a graduate of Sylvania High School in Ohio. She had three Children but acted as mom to many more.
Pat had an entrepreneurial spirit and opened her first business in Toledo in the early 1970's and went on to open numerous night clubs in the area. Eventually she closed her nightclub businesses and opened Pat's Hot Stone massage where she cared for clients for the last 10 years.
Pat had a passion for animals, the outdoors, helping people, and spending time with family.
Pat leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Troy, Royce and Felisha; as well as two two grandchildren.
The family asks tributes be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019