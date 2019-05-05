Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Hodur Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Hodur

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Hodur



Patricia "Pat" Hodur passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, April 29, 2019 with her family present at her home in Toledo, Ohio. Pat was born July 8, 1926 to Joseph and Pearl (Labuzinski) Glowczewki. She had 3 siblings, Evelyn, Norbert and John. Pat attended St. Anthony grade school and graduated from Whitney Vocational school having studied retail sales working a number of years with the Lion Store. On June 7, 1947 she married the love of her life Robert P. Hodur, a WW2 veteran and local business man. Together they had 2 children, Greg and Marcia and last summer celebrated 71 years of marriage.



Pat loved to spend time with family, friends, and neighbors and was always found to be the hostess to many celebrations. She loved to cook and bake and has shared many of her favorite recipes with family members to carry on her holiday traditions. She especially loved the family cottage where her family and her sibling's families spent many summer weekends. This summer cottage also became a frequent gathering place for family and many cottage friends. One could always find a jigsaw puzzle in progress on the front porch or a late night card game with both family and neighbors.



In addition to her devotion to her family, she spent time involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, Scott Park Mothers and Daughters Club, Christ the King Altar Rosary Society, and Christ the King "Martha's Meals", baking well into her mid 80's.



Pat is survived by her husband Bob, son Greg (Nancy) Hodur of Fargo, ND, daughter Marcia (Don) Bergfeld of Sylvania, OH, grandsons Brian Bergfeld, Eric (Stephanie) Bergfeld and daughter Brynley, Matt (Jacque) Bergfeld and daughter Gianna. She is also survived by her brother John (Pat) Glowczewski and sister-in-law Peg (Norbert) Glowczewski. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.



The family would like to thank the care staff of Toledo Hospital 6 South and ProMedica Hospice. As one final act of selflessness, Pat has donated her body to UTMC for medical research. A mass and celebration of life will be held at Christ the King Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tributes to Pat be made to the Christ the King "Martha's Meals" program (4100 Harvest Ln., Toledo, Ohio 43623).



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries