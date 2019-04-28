Patricia J. Albright



Patricia J. Albright, age 89, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Patricia was born January 11, 1930 in Toledo, OH to Joanna Jankowski. She was a graduate of Whitney High School and worked for United Dairy Farmers before becoming a stay at home mother and homemaker. Patricia was a 40 year member of Ottawa River Yacht Club and was also a member of the Sylvania Moose. She loved socializing with her friends and enjoyed spending time out west in "Big Sky Country".



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur William Albright, Jr.; son-in-law, Doug Opperman; mother and step-father, Joanna and Leo Przybylek. She is survived by her children, Pamela (Jan) Heckler, Patty Opperman, and Gregg (Brenda) Albright; grandchildren, Todd (Pam) Heckler, Jason (Amy) King, Kresta-Leigh (Seth) Snow, Ryan Albright, and Melissa Albright; and 7 great-grandchildren.



With respect to Patricia's wishes, a private graveside service was held last Thursday at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



"To each his own, I found my own, one and only you."



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019