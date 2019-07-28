Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Patricia Burzynski
Patricia J. Burzynski


1939 - 2019
Patricia J. Burzynski Obituary
Patricia J. Burzynski

Patricia J. Burzynski, 80, of Toledo, passed away on July 26, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1939 to Charles and Frances Edwards in Toledo. Patricia was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy. She worked for Toledo Public Schools in food service, retiring with over 30 dedicated years. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; her parents; and brother, James Edwards. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Grana; grandchildren, Lauren (Jake) Beck, Taylor (Anthony) Allen, and Arija Grana; brother, Daniel (Judy) Edwards; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 30, 2019
