Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Patricia J. Harrison


Patricia J. Harrison Obituary
Patricia J. Harrison

Patricia J. Harrison, 74, of Perrysburg, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 29, 1944 in Gauley Bridge, WV. to Walter J. and Mable (Dunaway) Stover. She married Kenneth Harrison on Aug. 17, 1961 and he preceded her in death. She was owner of "The Bead Lady" on Monroe St. in Toledo.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Mable Sutphin; daughters, Patricia (John) Nuckols, Sherry Murphy, and Cheryle Harrison; six grandchildren; and siblings, Walter (Marcia) Stover, James (Cindy) Stover, and Debra (Doug) Phillips.

Patricia was also preceded in death by her step-father, Hollie H. Sutphin.

Friends will be received on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge (419-666-3121). Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury. Memorials may be given to the donor's choice. Online condolences to her family may be made at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019
