Patricia J. Haupricht



Patricia J. "Pat" Haupricht (Nottage) passed away in the comforts of her own home surrounded by her family on February 3, 2019. Patricia was a devoted and loving wife to Thomas E. Haupricht. Pat and Tom were truly soul mates and lived an undeniable love story. There is great comfort for the family knowing they are reunited again in eternity. Patricia is survived by her three children, Michael Haupricht (Laurie), Kimberly Haupricht and Jamie Winter (Rick); her three grandchildren, Ashley Kent (Aaron), Joshua Winter (Milissa), and Lance Haupricht (Chelsea); and three great grandchildren, Holden Kent, Hilton Winter and Canaan Haupricht. She was a true matriarch, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always looked forward to her summers at Posey Lake and annually 'hitting the beach' on Anna Maria Island. Her radiant spirit, bright smile, and contagious laugh sparked joy in all who have been blessed to cross her path. Patricia will be laid to rest with her husband, Thomas, at a private graveside service in celebration of a beautiful life here on earth.



Patricia was also preceded in death by her brother, David Nottage; sister, Elizabeth Nottage; and parents, Stanley and Winifred Nottage.Memorial Donations can be made directly to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary