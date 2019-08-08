|
Patricia J. Hawkins
Patricia J. "Pat" Hawkins, age 89, of Toledo, passed away July 29, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital. Pat was born March 11, 1930 in Yosemite National Park Mariposa County, CA to John and Ruth (Tinkey) Yonkey. Pat was a member of Upper Room Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed quilting, knitting Mary Maxim sweaters, gardening and reading her Bible daily.
In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her loving son Michael E. Hawkins and husband, Charles E. Hawkins, Sr. She is survived by her children, Charles E. (Cindy) Hawkins, Jr., Charles M. (Jill) Hawkins, Kathleen A. (Dale) Friend, daughter-in-law, Jill Hawkins, sister, Marcella (Ed) Brisendine; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Heroes in Pat's memory.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 8, 2019