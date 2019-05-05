Patricia J. Hotmer



Patricia J. Hotmer, 90, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in New Albany, IN with her loving family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1928 in Chanute, KS to Morris and Doris (Austin) Hollett. She was raised in Toledo and graduated from Waite High School. Patty was an Operator for Northern Telephone and worked for Champion Spark Plug for over 23 years. Patty retired to Florida where she spent the last 26 years until recently relocating to Indiana. She loved spending time with her family and will always be remembered playing games, cards, and marbles with her grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy (Connie) Hotmer and Ryan (Patti) Hotmer; grandchildren, Heather Hotmer, Aimee (Drew) Ryan, Kirt (Tania) Hotmer, Ryan Hotmer, Corey Hotmer; nine great-grandchildren, and sister, Nathalie (Richard) Corado.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Lammie.



Friends will be received on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH (419-666-3121). Graveside services will follow visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Lake Township Cemetery, 3550 Walbridge Rd. Millbury, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice. Online condolences for Patty's family may be left at:



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019