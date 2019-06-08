Patricia J. LaPlant



Gibsonburg - Patricia J. LaPlant, 90, passed away on Thurs., June 6, 2019 at Primrose Assisted Living, Findlay, OH. She was born on March 17, 1929 in Toledo to the late Louis O. & Eleanor (Maire) Perry. Pat was a graduate of Waite High School, Toledo.



She was a farmwife and homemaker, but also worked for 23 years at Ole Zim's and for over 40 years selling Avon. Pat was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg, its Altar Rosary Society and choir. She was also a member of the Stitch & Chatter Club, the Friendship Club, Extraordinary Women and the former Veracious Voices of Victory Choir. She loved her friendships and playing cards.



She married James D. LaPlant on May 21, 1949 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Toledo.



Surviving are ten children, Sharon (Chet) Echelbarger of Seville, OH, Shirley Sprague of Findlay, Barbara (Dave Zabojnik) Record of Texas, Brenda LaPlant of Gibsonburg, Douglas (Laura) of Findlay, Donna (Rick) Fairbanks of Bradner, James (Melody) of Gibsonburg, Jon of Gibsonburg, Patricia (Robert) Corban of Westlake, OH, and Pamela (Jon) Kerns of Fremont; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 5 great, great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James who passed on Apr. 18, 2005; infant sister Mary Jane Perry; siblings Louis G. Perry, Virginia McGovern and Eleanor Lonsway; and step siblings Mary Jane Richards and Cyril Baumgartner.



Visitation will be Tues., June 11th, 2-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service Tues. evening at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Michael Catholic Church on Wed., June 12th, 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Scott Woods officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg.



To express online condolences or view Pat's video tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.



www.hermanfh.com



Published in The Blade on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary