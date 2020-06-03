Patricia J. St. Onge
1930 - 2020
Patricia J. St. Onge

Patricia J., St. Onge, 89, of Toledo, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1930, to Stanley and Wanda Meisner in Toledo. Patricia was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, playing cards, and was a terrific baker.

Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond St. Onge, Jr.; and her son, David St. Onge. She will be dearly missed by her son, Gerald (Linda) Werling; grandchildren, Gerald (Tonya) Werling, Tammy (Michael) Tackett and Jennifer (Mark) Contat; great grandchildren, Emilee, Austin, Raelynn, Trenton, Alia (Sean), Alec (Taylor) and Ashley; great great grandchildren, Sophia, Benett, Kaiden; brothers, Rick (Robin) and Timothy (Christine) Meisner; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Due to current circumstances regarding gatherings, special protocols will be observed during visitation which includes limited people inside at a time and face coverings. Funeral services and burial will be private.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Spring Meadows Extended Care and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care and support.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
