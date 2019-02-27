Patricia J. Woods



Patricia "Pat" Janet Woods, 75, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, in Toledo. She was born May 15, 1943, in Toledo, to William and Margaret (Bruen) Blake. She attended Saint Ann School and graduated from Saint Michael School before continuing on to Notre Dame Academy, from where she graduated in 1962.



Pat was a longtime member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish in Toledo and Corpus Christi University Parish, also in Toledo. She was an office clerk for Continental Coffee as well as for Toledo Gastroenterology Associates, Inc, then for Digestive Healthcare Consultants, from where she retired in 2009. In her leisure, Pat and her husband used to bowl together in the Knights of Columbus league, and they enjoyed taking rides around the area.



A selfless person, Pat was always generous with her time, talent, and treasure, and was responsive to the needs of others. She volunteered at Corpus Christi, writing letters to incoming UT students to welcome them to their new parish, and prepared meals for them and washed dishes after the Sunday evening Mass.



Pat was especially proud of her Irish heritage and that she was a mother of a priest. She looked forward to attending the annual Saint Patrick's Day Mass at the Historic Church of Saint Patrick, and enjoyed participating in the local Parents of Priests organization.



She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 52 years, whom she married at Saint Michael the Archangel Parish on April 22, 1967, Steve M. Woods; one son, Father Scott S. Woods; her faithful, furry companion, Kelly; brother, William (Diane) Blake; nieces, Kelly (Joe) Prather - who is also her goddaughter, Cathy (Dennis) Moore, and Theresa (Matthew) Preble; nephews, Kevin (Natalie) Blake, and Christopher Screptock; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Margaret "Peggy" Screptock (1995).



Visitation will be held from 2-5 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, where a Vigil for the Deceased will begin at 6 p.m.



Visitation will also be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr St., Toledo, with a Funeral Mass presided over by her son beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to Corpus Christi University Parish or Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting:



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019