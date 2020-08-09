1/
Patricia Jean Donegan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jean Donegan

Patricia Jean Donegan (Pat), 88, formerly of Northwood, passed away of COVID-19 on May 2, 2020. Pat was born in Toledo on August 20, 1931, the first of thirteen children born to the late Clifford and Catherine Tressler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; great-grandson, Ian and many siblings. Pat is survived by her son, John (Karen) Donegan; daughters, Janice (Chris) Crofts and Colleen Reese. Pat was a loving wife and mother, adoring her husband and taking care of her family while he sailed on the lake freighters. Later in life she enjoyed spending time watching her family grow with six grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Despite growing up in a childhood full of challenges and hardship, Pat became a very caring, generous and giving person who enjoyed life, gave love and in return was very much loved and appreciated by her family and close friends.

A private service was held upon Pat's death. To protect others from this terrible pandemic, the family has elected not to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Great Lakes Museum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
She was a wonderful lady with a GOLDEN heart!
Annette Bowman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved