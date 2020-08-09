Patricia Jean Donegan



Patricia Jean Donegan (Pat), 88, formerly of Northwood, passed away of COVID-19 on May 2, 2020. Pat was born in Toledo on August 20, 1931, the first of thirteen children born to the late Clifford and Catherine Tressler.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John; great-grandson, Ian and many siblings. Pat is survived by her son, John (Karen) Donegan; daughters, Janice (Chris) Crofts and Colleen Reese. Pat was a loving wife and mother, adoring her husband and taking care of her family while he sailed on the lake freighters. Later in life she enjoyed spending time watching her family grow with six grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Despite growing up in a childhood full of challenges and hardship, Pat became a very caring, generous and giving person who enjoyed life, gave love and in return was very much loved and appreciated by her family and close friends.



A private service was held upon Pat's death. To protect others from this terrible pandemic, the family has elected not to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Great Lakes Museum.





