Patricia Jo (Calabrese) Johnson



1955-2020



Patricia Jo (Calabrese) Johnson ("PJ") of Lambertville, MI, crossed the finish line on her courageous, four-year cancer battle on November 27, 2020, following a joyful and rich life with Bob, her husband of 43 years, and her loving children, Matt and Suzy. She left us to join her father, PaPa, where together they will look over the rest of the Johnson and Calabrese family from a much better place. PJ was born on January 14, 1955, the third of six children to Alice and Don Calabrese. She was raised in a home deep with love, mayhem and hijinks initiated by PaPa, with PJ nobly carrying the torch forward. We will remember her for her strength during the final years of her life, coping with the adversity of her second battle with cancer, after winning the first one 30 years earlier. Patti Jo was not one to complain about her pain, but rather accepted her situation, while still threatening to short-sheet your bed. With her deadpan humor intact until the end, she never lost her ability to draw a smile and a laugh from those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her.



PJ, like all of her siblings, began her work career at Erie Drugs which was owned by her father and continues to be owned and operated by her older brother, Michael. The kids in the Calabrese family started work while they were in grade school at Regina Coeli and continued at Erie Drugs through their high school years at Central Catholic, the same school her parents graduated from. PJ continued her education and training to become an X-ray and MRI technician, graduating from the Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Technology and worked at Toledo Hospital for 21 years. PJ was diligent, thorough and committed to her specialty, but she derived the most joy from playing practical jokes on her professional partner in crime, Marianne "Pooh" Hauden, in the bowels of Toledo Hospital during third shift. She also taught X-ray at Owens Community College, inspiring future generations of technologists with her knowledge and charisma. She loved being a part of the medical community in Toledo and had great esteem for the many doctors, patients and fellow techs she worked with over the course of her career.



What marked PJ as a person was her commitment to her family and the warmth she emanated to all. She had a booming voice, boisterous personality and through her creative talents, garnished her family's everyday lives with thoughtful touches. She was a devout crafter for many years, curating floral arrangements, bird houses and wreathes. Her line of dramatic jewelry pieces, "Putting on your PJs" was produced in limited batch quantities for family, friends and lucky patrons to adorn themselves with. She created and repaired ornate period piece costumes for over a decade, primarily for her daughter Suzy's theatre career and she even graced the stage in the Toledo Rep's "A Christmas Carol" with her rendition of the Dickens character, Mrs. Fezziwig, whose good cheer and festiveness she embodied in real life. She also had a passion for vintage costume jewelry and boasted a collection of pieces worthy of a museum exhibit. Her treasurers were always shared with her sisters, family and friends and featured in many of their own life events.



PJ and Bob were an extraordinarily talented pair in the kitchen. They always supplied unique, delicious gourmet creations for the myriad family gatherings the Calabrese clan had over the years. They also loved planting and harvesting their large garden which elevated the quality and experience of their cooking. However, when the eating was done, so was PJ, with the cleanup duties relegated to those who had enjoyed her cooking.



PJ's favorite role was proud mother to Matt (Katie) of Toledo and Suzy (Chris Daubin) of Goshen, CT. Her ability to be with both of her children on their wedding days, and to see them bless her with two beautiful grand-daughters, Isabella and Josephine, was the "cherry on top" of life experiences. She credits the skill of Dr. Garth Phibbs for curing her first round of cancer and giving her 30 more years on earth to see her dreams for her family realized.



She was a lifelong lover of her animals, a series of Shih-Tzu puppies and house cats who were spoiled surrogate children. Her sentry, Sadie, was a comfort to her over these past few difficult years, never straying more than a few inches from her side.



PJ's father, Don Calabrese, passed in 2018 and in addition to her husband, Bob, her children, Matt and Suzy, and her grandchildren, she is survived by her mother, Alice Calabrese; her siblings, Kate (Dick) Malone, Mike (Deb) Calabrese, Jeanne (Greg) Drouillard, Bob Calabrese and Susie (Phil) Cervantes; as well as a wide array of nieces and nephews (18 in total) and great nieces and nephews (36 at last count). She will also be missed by her lifelong friends, Marianne Hauden, Karen Murzynski, and the "Divas" who were part of her "card group" that never played cards for many years. We will all miss her wit, her lightheartedness and how good she made us feel. While we take comfort in knowing her suffering is over, the world feels less vibrant without her in it.



Due to Coronavirus, a private ceremony will be held at Regina Coeli Church followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, Patti has asked that you consider honoring her with an "anonymous random act of kindness" and please share your act with Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176, sujkowski@aol.com, to pass along to the family. (These will be broadcast during her summer ceremony). Alternatively, please consider a donation to Toledo Animal Rescue or Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse, Ohio.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family





