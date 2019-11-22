|
|
Patricia Johnson
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Johnson on November 19, 2019. Pat was born August 18, 1948 to Jesse and Imelda Huskins who preceded her in death. In 1980 she married Michael who survives. She is also survived by her brother Robert Huskins (MaryKay) and sisters Sharon Huskins and Cathi Sohnly (Don) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her sister Mary Alice Sellers; niece, Susan Salsberry and brother, David Huskins. Pat was a hairdresser for over fifty years and a very talented floral designer. She was a member of Little Flower Church. Her faith and her church family were very important in her life. Michael and Pat's family wish to thank Father Dave and the members of Little Flower Church along with the staff of Ebeid Hospice for the loving support.
A mass in Pat's honor will be Saturday, November 23, at noon at Little Flower Church. The mass will be preceded by a visitation from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 22, 2019