Patricia K. Vinciczky

Patricia K. Vinciczky, of Sylvania, peacefully passed on August, 2, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Alex (Shelly) and Jackie (Bobby) Martin; her grandchildren, Zachary, Abigail and Monica and her brothers and sisters, Joe, Johnny, Dorothy, Annie and Tony.

We regret due to covid there will be a prvate service for immediate family only.

The family wishes donations be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
