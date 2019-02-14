The Blade Obituaries
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
Patricia Kaminsky


1933 - 2019
Patricia Kaminsky Obituary
Patricia Kaminsky

Patricia Kaminsky, age 86, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Findlay on February 4, 1933, to Earl H. and Alice (Beard) Harris. Patricia worked with her husband Albert in the family business, Kaminsky Jewelers in Findlay for 50 years until Alberts passing in December 1994. An artist and classical and folk musician, she gave piano and guitar lessons as well as taught swimming at the Red Cross in Findlay. After moving from Findlay, Patricia helped at her son Steve's store in Perrysburg.

Surviving are her children, Gary Kaminsky, Steven (Kristin) Kaminsky and Deborah Kaminsky; grandchildren, Karla VonDeylen and Brendon Rowe; great grandchildren, Brendon Rowe, Karsin VonDeylen, Braylon Rowe, Arleigh Werkman, Kinsley Rowe and Avery Rowe; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Thrallkill and brother, Earl Wayne Harris.

Services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 14, in the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615. Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH.

The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019
