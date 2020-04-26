Patricia L. Duffin Patricia L. Duffin, 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Bay Park Hospital. She was born on March 14, 1950 in Toledo to Gilbert J. and Martha M. (Mominee) Duffin. Patricia was a 1968 graduate at Notre Dame Academy and then furthered her education at Maumee Valley School of Nursing and graduated in 1971. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Detroit Mercy. Patricia was a nurse for St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, working in the ER for over 45 years and retiring in 2015. She was one of the 1st Flight Nurses on Life Flight. She was a life-long member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Patricia was an avid Notre Dame Irish fan for football and basketball. She attended all of her nieces and nephews sporting events. Patricia loved to travel and she was looking forward to a trip to Ireland in August. She also adored her brother's beloved dog, Fearless, whom she took care of. Pat loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She took pride in their accomplishments. She was the best sister and aunt you could ever ask for. There was no one more proud than her to be Irish. Patricia is survived by her loving siblings, Madonna C. Gartee, Joanne M. (Thomas) Foster, John P. (Robin) Duffin; nieces, Tracy (Matthew) Smith, Jennifer (Kenny) Jenkins and Shannon (Josh) Huber; 12 great nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Daniel G. Duffin; and brother-in-law, James P. Gartee. Funeral services will be privately held with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. So Pat rest peacefully with all your friends and family that have gone before you – they will be happy to see you equally as much as we will miss you. When friends and family go out on St. Patrick's Day - please raise your glass in honor and celebrate and tip one in her honor. GO IRISH ! from your loving family. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.