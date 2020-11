Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia L. McCauley



Patricia L. McCauley, of Toledo, Ohio, departed this life on November 2, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Alesia McCauley and Ty'Esha Wells; brothers, Charles and Joseph Williams; and sister, Benita Williams.



Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo.





