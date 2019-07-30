The Blade Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Jimmy & Pat's home
2009 Woodmore St.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Patricia L. (Wahl) Middleton


1968 - 2019
Patricia L. (Wahl) Middleton Obituary
Patricia L. Middleton (Wahl)

Patricia L. Middleton (Wahl) passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Anne Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1968 to Delmon and Adarene (Partin) Middleton in Dekalb, IL.

When Pat was 11 she met her best friend and love of her life, Jimmy Wahl. Together they shared 40 wonderful years together. Pat worked at A-Z Healthcare in Perrysburg for many years as a Home Healthcare.

In her spare time she enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and traveling but most of all spending time with her family. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and she treasured every moment they spent together.

Surviving is her husband, Jimmy Wahl; sons, Brent Middleton and Skyler (Juana) Wahl; grandchildren, Keirah, Keirsten, Gabe, Isabella, Adarena, and Skyler Jr.; best friends, Champ & Gator; brothers, Roy (Dawn), Tim (Laura), Roland (Kim), Scott (Kris); and special friends, Tricia & Tom; and many other family and friends that will all miss her dearly.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:30-10 p.m. at Jimmy & Pat's home, 2009 Woodmore St., Northwood, OH 43605.

Memorial donations may be made to Pat's grandchildren in care of Brent Middleton.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019
