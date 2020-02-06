|
Patricia LoFiego
Patricia A. LoFiego, age 91, of Toledo, OH, died on January 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. She was born on August 17, 1928, in Fairmont, WV, to the late William B. and Goldie L. (Shackelford) Hoover. Pat attended Farmington High School in Farmington, WV, where she loved sports, was on the homecoming court and in the marching band. After high school, she began working as a bank teller at Fairmont State Bank where she met her future husband, Frank LoFiego, through mutual friends Sam and Jean Sinisi. Following their marriage in 1950 in Fairmont WV, the newlyweds moved to St. Louis, MO, where Frank attended medical school at St. Louis University. At the urging of fellow classmate and friend Dr. James Farkas, the LoFiego's moved to Toledo, OH, where Frank embarked on building his medical practice with Pat's steadfast support and unwavering commitment. Pat also settled into her role as homemaker, raised their three children and pursued her passion for cooking. Pat and Frank, along with several close friends who shared the same passion for gourmet food and travel, were original members of the Epicurean Club. Over the years, their travels would take them to many locations all over the world. Pat had a great personality. No one was ever a stranger. She was patient, kind, loving, hilarious and hard working. She was a very giving person with a deep sense of family and faith. When Pat learned that her younger brother Bob was diagnosed with leukemia, she, without hesitation donated him her bone marrow. 25 years ago, Pat was diagnosed with breast cancer and courageously fought the disease. It was believed that she had remained cancer free until weeks before her death. It was then that Pat's health quickly declined. Her daughter Shirley was able to provide 24-hour care until 1/7/20, when Pat's needs became too great. She was taken by ambulance to The Lakes of Sylvania, where she also received exemplary care. Early Saturday morning, January 18th, Pat was transported to the Ebeid ProMedica Hospice facility where she departed this life surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Shirley (Michael) Williams, Frank (Cheryl) LoFiego and Thomas (Pamela) LoFiego; grandchildren, Misha (Robert) Sledge, Megan Goldyn, Michael Sean (Angela) Williams, Cara (Shawn) O'Neill, Anthony (Brittany) LoFiego, Dominic (Cheryl) LoFiego, Matthew and Elayne LoFiego; thirteen great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Betty Hoover and Margaret Hoover and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Frank P. LoFiego, MD; sister, Loraine; brothers, William and Robert Hoover.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 9, between 1 - 4 pm at The Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.).
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen, ProMedica Hospice and Ebeid of Sylvania Ohio.
