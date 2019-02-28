Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Patricia Lou Vollmar


Patricia Lou Vollmar Obituary
Patricia Lou Vollmar

Patricia Lou Vollmar, 75, of Swanton, OH, died February 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. She was born September 22, 1943 in Toledo, OH to Burton & Eloise (Studer) Wittes. Patricia was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate and worked at The Campbell Soup Company. She enjoyed gardening, crochet, crosswords, and reading. She was a member of Swanton Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Patricia is survived by her children Terri (David) Underwood, Phil (Lucy) Vollmar, and Brenda (David) Thomas, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and sister Barb (Doug) Hickerson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas Lee Vollmar.

Patricia's funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To share a memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019
