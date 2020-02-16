Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 South Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 South Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Patricia M. Marchlewski


1942 - 2020
Patricia M. Marchlewski Obituary
Patricia M. Marchlewski

Patricia M. Marchlewski, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in Massillon, Ohio on May 25, 1942 to Edward and Verna (Cashen) Forgach. Pat met her husband Fred while working at Hostess Bakery in Toledo and retired as a grain inspector with Archer Daniels Midland in 2009 after 30 years. Her hobbies included: crocheting, bird watching, fishing spending time in nature, and visiting her favorite casinos. Pat will be remembered by her family and friends for the countless greeting cards and encouraging words she sent over the years.

Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, Fred; children, Michael Marchlewski, Craig (Connie) Mickens, Tony (Karen) Mickens, Kay (Ronnie) DeSheles, and Robert (Kathy Naus) Marchlewski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Maggie Beadle and Linda (Larry) Devers; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Fred Jr.; daughter Cynthia Short; granddaughter, Jennifer Rainey; and sisters, Regina Resanovich and Mary Ann Hunyor.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
