Patricia M. Marchlewski
Patricia M. Marchlewski, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in Massillon, Ohio on May 25, 1942 to Edward and Verna (Cashen) Forgach. Pat met her husband Fred while working at Hostess Bakery in Toledo and retired as a grain inspector with Archer Daniels Midland in 2009 after 30 years. Her hobbies included: crocheting, bird watching, fishing spending time in nature, and visiting her favorite casinos. Pat will be remembered by her family and friends for the countless greeting cards and encouraging words she sent over the years.
Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, Fred; children, Michael Marchlewski, Craig (Connie) Mickens, Tony (Karen) Mickens, Kay (Ronnie) DeSheles, and Robert (Kathy Naus) Marchlewski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Maggie Beadle and Linda (Larry) Devers; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Fred Jr.; daughter Cynthia Short; granddaughter, Jennifer Rainey; and sisters, Regina Resanovich and Mary Ann Hunyor.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m.
