Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Patricia M. "Pat" Murphy


1937 - 2020
Patricia M. "Pat" Murphy Obituary
Patricia M. "Pat" Murphy

Patricia M. "Pat" Murphy, age 82, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Otterbein of Monclova. She was born on July 18, 1937, to William and Henrietta (Lachey) Murphy in Toledo. Pat worked at the Toledo Building Services for 35 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Pat's smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Robin Watkins; and siblings, Floyd Murphy, Arthur Murphy and Mildred Rospert. Pat is survived by her loving daughters, Rorie Watkins, Christine (Jim) Emahiser and Deborah (Robert) Krist; grandchildren, Richard (Haley) Watkins, Nicole McLafferty, Robert McLafferty, Lucas Krist, Lindsey Krist, and Timothy Emahiser; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Anita Giles, Janet Rospert and James (Marty) Murphy; and many dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior before services in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Ronald McDonald House.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
