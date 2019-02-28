Patricia "Tish" M. Pety



Patricia "Tish" M. Pety, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Temperance, MI. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on March 9, 1944 to the late William and Lucy Stewart.



She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1961. Tish received her Nursing Degree from Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. A Registered Nurse for 45 years, she worked at several hospitals and nursing facilities. In her later career she worked for CarePartners Health Service for 20 years in Asheville, North Carolina where she retired in 2011.



In addition to her parents, Tish is proceeded in death by her husband, Henry "Hank" Pety and sister Kathleen Brooks.



Tish is survived by her brother, James Stewart; sons, Robert M. Hadley, Sean (Elizabeth) Hadley; daughter Julie Kaleel and stepson Mathew Pety; grandchildren, Brielyn Egnatowski, Sheralyn Aker, Kyle, Alexa, Grace and Conor Hadley; great grandchildren, Lana, Summer, AJ and Kinsley Aker.



The family will receive guests on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Clement Parish, 3030 Tremainsville Rd. Toledo, Ohio. The Funeral service for Tish will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Father Francis Speier.



Memorial donations may be given in her name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at www.hospicenwo.org.



