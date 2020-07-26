Patricia Mae Leslie



Patricia Mae Leslie, 91, passed to her next life on May 20, 2020, at Mt. Sinai hospital in New York City from complications following a stroke. She would have said she "left the planet". She will be sorely missed.



Pat Leslie was born June 8, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio, to Steve Nowicki and Charlotte Nowicki (née Brylla), both first-generation Polish-Americans. He was a career officer with the Toledo police department and she managed the family's home.



The family lived on Vance Street and belonged to Nativity Roman Catholic parish where Pat attended grade school, following after her older sister Dolores. Both girls graduated from Notre Dame Academy high school and went on to attend Mary Manse College, in Toledo, where each graduated with a degree in Chemistry.



Early in her career, Pat moved to New York and developed an interest in the public relations aspects of her chosen industry. It was during her time with G. M. Basford Company that she met her future husband, Bruce Leslie. They married on May 30, 1964, resigned from Basford, and created Leslie & Leslie, Inc., living and working together, representing plastics and chemical manufacturers, until they retired. Bruce wrote copy and Pat negotiated with, or browbeat, publication staff to get their pieces prominently displayed. Bruce called her his pit bull.



Pat and Bruce successfully managed the difficult trick of spending all their time together, yet remaining deeply in love with each other. They enjoyed the arts, were symphony patrons, and travelled internationally. Bruce preceded Pat in death, only months before their 50th wedding anniversary. If she hasn't already, she will probably take God to task over that. It hurt her terribly to lose him. That, however, did not stop her from feeling highly aggravated with him for leaving her with a mountain of paperwork that needed her attention. Still, she always looked toward the day when they would be reunited.



Pat had no children, but she "adopted" her sister's five boys as her own. She was a generous aunt, in gifting, but more importantly with her time and love. She was a second mother, but one slightly removed so that she could be confided to and trusted with secrets that a first mother couldn't hear. She was always available to help, to encourage, to console.



She often did that by telephone, especially later in life. The telephone call came naturally to Pat. It was a necessary aspect of her business, but it also kept her in contact with her web of relations and friends. One-to-two hour calls were commonplace. Longer calls were not uncommon, as chat, stories, and recollections blended into a stream. Her memory was legendary.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her husband, and a nephew. She is survived by her remaining nephews, four grand-nieces, and a grand-nephew.





