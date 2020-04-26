Patricia Marie Misthal Patricia Marie Misthal left this world way too soon on April 18th, 2020, after a courageous two and a half year battle with endometrial cancer. Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 16, 1952 to Edwin and Elizabeth Pacer, she completed her early education at Regina Coeli School and Parish and was a 1970 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Patricia married the love of her life, Joel Misthal, on June 14, 1976, and gave birth to two sons over the next seven years that followed. In 1983, Joel Misthal was tragically taken in a car accident while returning home from work. Later in life, Patricia put herself through nursing school as a single mother while raising her two sons. A compassionate, caring and resilient woman, her nursing career spanned decades and involved contributions to several disciplines, including home care, assisted living, cardiac step-down, O.R., diabetes education and, most recently, care navigation at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Patricia enjoyed the simple things in life. She liked to read and loved Halloween and watching scary movies. She loved Earth, Wind and Fire's "September," jazz music and any opportunity she had to dance. She loved to work in her yard and took a lot of pride in how people noticed. Most of all, Patricia loved being a mom and spending time with her sons. Her family was her biggest priority, with the holidays being her favorite time of year. She was preceded in death by her older half-brother, Howard Jasper, in 1958; her younger brother (and best friend), Edwin "Eddie Pacer", in 1981; her husband, Joel Misthal, in 1983; her parents, Elizabeth Pacer, in 1996 and Edwin Pacer, in 2002; and her older brother, Joseph V. Pacer, in 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Aaron and Joshua Misthal; her nephews, Kevin and Brian Pacer; her cousins, Mary Kay Fell and Susan Murphy; her aunt, Susan Pacer; and her cousins Chris, Corey and Scott Pacer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Patricia's name to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org). To leave a special message for Patricia, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.