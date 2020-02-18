Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map

Patricia R. Garza


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia R. Garza Obituary
Patricia R. Garza

Gibsonburg- Patricia R. Garza, 90, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on April 13, 1929, to the late Alferd and Patricia Eugenia (Callahan) Geoffrion. On February 13, 1964, Pat married Estanislado "Jim" Garza in Elmore.

Pat loved bluegrass music. Until her health prevented her, she delighted in attending dances that showcased live bands. She was a homemaker, and lovingly referred to as "Grandma" by her community. Because she had a big heart for animals, Pat supported the Sandusky County Humane Society. She was a member of the Fremont YMCA where she was known to enjoy swimming.

Surviving are her children, Jenny (Chuck) Smith of Kansas, OH, Jeff (Linda Roberts) Watkins of Gibsonburg, Perry (Irene) Buchanan of Bettsville, and Linda (Bob) Kelley of Woodville; step-children, Lalo Garza of Fremont, Ester (Tim) Dabrunz of Fremont, and Oscar (Crimson) Garza of Abilene, KS; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Estanislado, who passed on February 19, 1995; son, Jerry Watkins; and step-daughter, Alicia Garza.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 12-2 and 4-6 p.m. Funeral Services will follow visiting hours beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate.

In memory of Pat, memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the Sandusky County YMCA.

To send an online condolence or to view Pat's tribute video, visit:

www.hermanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -