Patricia R. Garza
Gibsonburg- Patricia R. Garza, 90, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo on April 13, 1929, to the late Alferd and Patricia Eugenia (Callahan) Geoffrion. On February 13, 1964, Pat married Estanislado "Jim" Garza in Elmore.
Pat loved bluegrass music. Until her health prevented her, she delighted in attending dances that showcased live bands. She was a homemaker, and lovingly referred to as "Grandma" by her community. Because she had a big heart for animals, Pat supported the Sandusky County Humane Society. She was a member of the Fremont YMCA where she was known to enjoy swimming.
Surviving are her children, Jenny (Chuck) Smith of Kansas, OH, Jeff (Linda Roberts) Watkins of Gibsonburg, Perry (Irene) Buchanan of Bettsville, and Linda (Bob) Kelley of Woodville; step-children, Lalo Garza of Fremont, Ester (Tim) Dabrunz of Fremont, and Oscar (Crimson) Garza of Abilene, KS; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Estanislado, who passed on February 19, 1995; son, Jerry Watkins; and step-daughter, Alicia Garza.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 12-2 and 4-6 p.m. Funeral Services will follow visiting hours beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Jody Rice will officiate.
In memory of Pat, memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the Sandusky County YMCA.
To send an online condolence or to view Pat's tribute video, visit:
www.hermanfh.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020