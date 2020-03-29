The Blade Obituaries
Patricia "Pat" Recht


1936 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Recht

Patricia "Pat" Recht (February 19, 1936-March 24, 2020) was lovingly carried back to Jesus and reunited with her husband Robert "Bob" Recht in Heaven on this day after a long battle with Parkinson's.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Speer (Thomas) of Katy TX and Cynthia Carmichael (Andrew) of Longmont, CO; along with four grandchildren, Benjamin Speer (Jennifer), Ian Carmichael, Charlotte Carmichael and William Speer; along with four great grandchildren. We are grateful for all of those who assisted in her care these last few years. She has never stopped missing our father and we are blessed to know she is at peace now with the love of her life.

In lieu of flowers or a memorial a donation can be made to the orphanage her grandfather founded-Nazareth Children's Home in North Carolina at NAZCFC.org

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
