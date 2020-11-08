Patricia Ritz-Albaugh
Patricia Ritz-Albaugh, 71, of Burlington, IA died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.
Born January 28, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio she was the daughter of Thaddeus Michael and Alice (Skolmowski) Bienko. She married Jerald Wayne Ritz on May 30, 1970 in Toledo, Ohio. He died in 2009. She then married Michael Albaugh on September 14, 2010 in the backyard of their home on Surrey Road.
Patricia worked as a hairdresser and owned her own salon in Ohio for 20 years, she more recently worked for Sally's Beauty Supply. She graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1967.
She was of the Catholic faith. Patricia was a long-time member of the Eagles Aerie #150 and served as a former officer in the auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing with the girls on Tuesdays, gardening, yard work, planting flowers and working crossword puzzles. She loved her time spent with family and friends throwing one back a time or two.
She is survived by her husband Michael Albaugh of Burlington; one son, Jerald Wayne (Lisa) Ritz Jr. of Stryker, Ohio; one daughter, Cynthia Ann (Darren McDowell) Ritz of Dallas City, Illinois; four brothers, Tadziu (Connie) Bienko of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jimmy Bienko of Swanton, Ohio, Michael Bienko of Coleen, Texas and Stanley Bienko of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Kathleen Vining of Toledo, Ohio and Marie (Ron) Lauman of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren; Emily Hobb, Caston Ritz, Lynken Price and Raygen Price; two great grandchildren, Kennedy Hobb and Layla Ritz; six step children and 11 step grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; one brother, Tommy Bienko; two nieces, Dawn Delventhal and Kathy Delventhal; two nephews, Robert Vining and John Ritz; and brother-in-law, Harold Ritz.
There will be no formal funeral services at this time for Patricia. According to her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hamler Cemetery, Hamler, Ohio.
Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice or the American Cancer Society
