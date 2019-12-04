Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
The Most Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
The Most Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr.
Patricia S. Miller


1942 - 2019
Patricia S. Miller Obituary
Patricia S. Miller

Patricia S. Miller, 71, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Glass City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Fremont, Ohio on October 10, 1942 to Viola and Eugene Mehling.

Pat was a graduate of Mary Manse College. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 42 years at Mercy Health Systems as a Medical Technologist and Labotanist. She was a devote Catholic and a longtime member of The Most Holy Blessed Sacrament Parish.

She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Gilbert; daughter, Megan (Robert) Giltz; 3 grandsons and brothers, Fred and Joe Mehling.

Friends are invited to visit after 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. where the Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Geiger Officiant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions are asked to consider her church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
