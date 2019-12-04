|
Patricia S. Miller
Patricia S. Miller, 71, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Glass City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Fremont, Ohio on October 10, 1942 to Viola and Eugene Mehling.
Pat was a graduate of Mary Manse College. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 42 years at Mercy Health Systems as a Medical Technologist and Labotanist. She was a devote Catholic and a longtime member of The Most Holy Blessed Sacrament Parish.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Gilbert; daughter, Megan (Robert) Giltz; 3 grandsons and brothers, Fred and Joe Mehling.
Friends are invited to visit after 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. where the Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Geiger Officiant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions are asked to consider her church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019