Sister Patricia Simpson, OSF
1938-2020
Sister Patricia Simpson died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on February 19, 2020. Formerly known as Sister Dorothy Ann, the daughter of Austin and Dorothy Simpson entered the Sylvania Franciscan community in 1952 from Our Lady Queen of Heaven parish, Detroit, Michigan. She professed her first vows in 1957 and her final vows in 1960. She studied at the University of Detroit where she earned a B.A. in American History, English and French and later received a M.A. in English from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
Sister Pat taught for twenty years in Catholic elementary and high schools in Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. After receiving certification for Religious Formation from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri, she was appointed the Novice Director for the Sisters in Sylvania. She was elected to leadership for the Sisters as a Councilor and later as Assistant Minister General for two terms. She also served as the Delegate for Religious in the Archdiocese of Detroit. Sister Pat worked for the former Franciscan Services Corporation, the Sisters' health care system, as Director and then Vice President of Mission Integration. Her final ministry was one of prayer at Rosary Care Center when she entered Third Age Ministry.
Sister Pat will be remembered for her gracious personality and lovely smile. She served others with charm and in a quiet manner. In her younger days she loved to travel and go camping with her dear friend, Sister Joan Jurski. Sister Joan remembers her as an avid reader, creative and artistic and someone who was always "dressed to the nine's" with clothes she usually bought at a thrift shop. Sister Pat loved to sing and enjoyed the sing-a-longs at Rosary Care Center where she spent her last years quietly slipping into the arms of the God she loved and served for over 60 years. She will be dearly missed by her Sisters in community, her family and friends.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Patricia in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
