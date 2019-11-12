|
Patricia "Patti" Stuart
Patricia "Patti" Stuart, age 59, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. She was born on December 31, 1959 in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania to David and Joan (Bancroft) Haines. Patti was an administrative assistant for Maumee Schools and later worked at the Luther Home of Mercy. She was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Maumee and also volunteered at the Toledo Animal Shelter. Patti was an animal lover, enjoyed listening to music but most of all loved her family.
Patti is survived by her children, Sean, Mark, and Derek Stuart; fiancé, Mark Christophono and brother, Will Haines. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 P.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019