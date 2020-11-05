Patricia Susan TetuanPatricia Susan Tetuan, 63, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. Patricia was born June 18, 1957, in Monroe to Robert and Joann (Churchill) Cooper.She had a love of animals, especially her two cats, Bailey and Luna. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her daughters. Patricia used her love of shoes and fashion while working in the Dillard's Shoe Department for the past 11 years. She enjoyed fitness and running, even completing the Detroit Marathon.She is survived by her twin daughters, Kristen (Robert) Jackson, Kimberly Tetuan; mother, Joann Cooper; brother, Thomas (Evelyn) Cooper; and twin brother, Paul (Teresa) Cooper.Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cooper.The family will receive guests Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Patricia's memory.To leave a special message for Patricia's family, please visit: