Patricia Susdorf
Patricia Tanya (Cox) Susdorf, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away June 3, 2020. Patricia married Robert Susdorf on August 4, 1951. They were married almost 41 years until his death in 1992. She worked for Ohio Bell for eight years as a long-distance operator. Both her parents were from West Virginia and she spent most holidays and summer vacations in Huntington, WV until her mid-thirties.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Alicia) Susdorf and Terry (James) Lineberry; grandchildren, Jimmy (Tara) Lineberry and Steven Lineberry and is survived by six great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lillian (Miller) Cox and her husband, Robert. Patricia was a loving mother with a sweet personality. She loved kitty-cats and even fed the wild ones. Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
www.freckchapel.com
Patricia Tanya (Cox) Susdorf, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away June 3, 2020. Patricia married Robert Susdorf on August 4, 1951. They were married almost 41 years until his death in 1992. She worked for Ohio Bell for eight years as a long-distance operator. Both her parents were from West Virginia and she spent most holidays and summer vacations in Huntington, WV until her mid-thirties.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Alicia) Susdorf and Terry (James) Lineberry; grandchildren, Jimmy (Tara) Lineberry and Steven Lineberry and is survived by six great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lillian (Miller) Cox and her husband, Robert. Patricia was a loving mother with a sweet personality. She loved kitty-cats and even fed the wild ones. Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
www.freckchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.